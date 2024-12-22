Kerala motor vehicle department: Private vehicles may be lent to friends & kin in exigencies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to misinterpretations and concerns over the use of private and rental vehicles, the transport commissioner has said that private vehicles may be used by the owners’ family members or friends without being deemed a violation.

In a press note, the commissioner clarified that it is acceptable to lend vehicles to relatives or friends in emergencies without charging a fee. However, regular use of private vehicles by third parties or their engagement for commercial activities like transporting passengers to airports, railway stations or tourist spots without authorisation is an offence, the release said.

The motor vehicles department (MVD) also issued a warning against renting private vehicles for monetary, or other, benefits. The commissioner, in the press release, said such practices are punishable under the MVD Act, and can invite even cancellation of registrations. Advertising such services through media platforms is also a punishable under the Motor Vehicles Act, it said.

Private vehicles with more than eight seats are registered based on an affidavit declaring they are solely for the use of owners and their families and permitting their use by a third party is a violation of the law.

The MVD clarified that there are strict legal provisions for renting vehicles. Any person can rent private vehicles under the ‘rent-a-cab’ scheme. Individuals or institutions applying for such licences must own a minimum of 50 all-India tourist permit vehicles and meet the criteria mandated under the act.

Two wheelers can similarly be rented under the ‘rent-a-bike’ scheme. Applicants for this licence must have at least five motorcycles or bikes registered as transport vehicles.

The department said it issues distinctive number plates for rental vehicles. ‘Rent-a-cab’ vehicles have black plates with yellow writing while electric vehicles under the scheme have green plates with black lettering.