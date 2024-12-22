Tribal woman gives birth inside a jeep in Kerala's Konni

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 21-year-old tribal woman from the Avanippara Tribal Colony gave birth inside a jeep near Konni in Pathanamthitta district while she was on her way to the hospital on Sunday.
According to sources, the young woman was about to be admitted to a nearby hospital on Monday.
Sajeedha, a health worker from the Kokkathodu Primary Health Center (PHC) who reached the spot, said the mother and the child, a baby boy, were safe and there was no cause for concern.
The health worker provided the delivery care while her daughter, Baseena, a third-year MBBS student at KMCT Medical College in Kozhikode, also assisted her mother in taking the woman and the baby to an ambulance.
The mother and the child were taken to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital after half an hour's journey.
Baseena who was at home while her mother was being rushed for a medical emergency also joined for the medical help. When they reached the spot, they found the woman lying inside the jeep. Though the child was delivered at the time, they had to intervene to take care of the mother to stop the bleeding.
Sajeedha said the road to the tribal hamlet was in extremely poor condition and with much difficulty they took care of both the mother and child while taking them to an ambulance and later to General Hospital in Pathanamthitta.
When they were returning, Baseena carried the baby and Sajeedha took care of the mother.
According to the residents, the route to Avanippara, through the rough terrain of the forest, is not maintained for a long time. They said their journeys, including to the hospitals, is an extremely difficult task.