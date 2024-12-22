Tribal woman gives birth inside a jeep in Kerala's Konni

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 21-year-old tribal woman from the Avanippara Tribal Colony gave birth inside a jeep near Konni in Pathanamthitta district while she was on her way to the hospital on Sunday.

According to sources, the young woman was about to be admitted to a nearby hospital on Monday.

Sajeedha, a health worker from the Kokkathodu Primary Health Center (PHC) who reached the spot, said the mother and the child, a baby boy, were safe and there was no cause for concern.

The health worker provided the delivery care while her daughter, Baseena, a third-year MBBS student at KMCT Medical College in Kozhikode, also assisted her mother in taking the woman and the baby to an ambulance.

The mother and the child were taken to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital after half an hour's journey.