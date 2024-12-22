Two VHP leaders, one Bajrang Dal activist booked for disrupting Christmas celebrations at a school in Kerala's Palakkad

PALAKKAD: Two Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and one Bajrang Dal activist were booked and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days for attempting to disrupt Christmas celebrations at a government school in Nallepilly, Palakkad.

The three accused verbally abused the headmistress and teachers of Government Upper Primary School, Nallepilly, questioning why only Christmas was being celebrated and insisted that Sri Krishna Jayanthi should also be celebrated. The three accused are identified as Vadakkumthara K Anilkumar, Manamkuzhi Sushasanan, and Thekkumuri Velayudhan, all residents of Nallepilly.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday at Government Upper Primary School, Nallepilly in Palakkad. The trio allegedly disrupted the school's Christmas celebrations, questioning teachers and students about their attire for the Christmas carol. They also verbally abused the teachers in front of the students. The accused K Anilkumar is the district secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad, V Sushasanan is the district coordinator of Bajrang Dal, and K Velayudhan is the president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad Panchayat Committee.

"The three individuals were arrested on Saturday and charged with disrupting the duty of public servants and making threats. They were later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody," said K Mathew, SHO of Chittoor police station.

The incident comes as the BJP seeks to win over the Christian community in Kerala, while the state BJP leadership has remained silent on the matter.