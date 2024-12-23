Address failings and ensure greater accountability, CM Pinarayi tells KAS officers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed disappointment at the performance of some Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) officers, stating that not all have lived up to expectations. Speaking at the first anniversary celebrations of the Kerala Administrative Service Officers Association on Sunday, the chief minister urged officers to address their shortcomings and ensure greater accountability.

Pinarayi announced that recruitment of the next batch of KAS officers would begin soon, with the selection process being finalised. “KAS should not become a service that perpetuates inefficiency and lethargy. Officers must take proactive steps to ensure their respective departments function efficiently,” he said. The CM also underscored the need for officers to curb red tape, which continues to hinder efficiency in some government departments, and stressed that unnecessary delays in decision making must be eliminated.

Highlighting Kerala’s unique administrative challenges, Pinarayi pointed out that the state had addressed many pressing issues that other states are still grappling with. However, he noted that poor administrative efficiency had failed several policies in the past. “Plans implemented with taxpayers’ money cannot be allowed to fail due to inefficiency,” he said, urging officers to treat their roles with responsibility and accountability. The CM also reminded officers to accord due respect to elected representatives. “Looking down on people’s representatives does not align with democratic values,” he said, emphasising the need for harmonious coordination between the administrative service and political leadership.

Pinarayi praised the remarkable interventions of KAS officers at the G20 summit, Kerala Day programmes, and Nava Kerala Sadas. He also appreciated their collective efforts to raise funds for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. He stated that both the government and the public hold high expectations for KAS officers.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, Institute of Management in Government (IMG) director K Jayakumar, and several KAS officers.

As part of the celebrations, a seminar titled ‘State Civil Service and New Kerala Reconstruction - The Relevance of Kerala Administrative Service” was organised. KAS, formally launched on December 23, 2021, was conceived in 1957 by the First Administrative Reforms Commission to strengthen the state’s civil service.