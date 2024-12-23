BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society incurred Rs 260-cr loss: Report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society has incurred a loss of Rs 260.18 crore due to unauthorised loans and fake investment documents, a cooperation department report on the alleged scam in the society has revealed.

Since the society lacked proper records, the report was prepared by the investigating officer with information gleaned from the affidavits submitted by depositors. The report reveals that the perpetrators transferred depositors’ funds directly into their own accounts without recording them in the society’s register. Though fixed deposits amount to Rs 222.47 crore, this amount is missing from the society’s accounts as the accused misappropriated the funds.

As many as 13 methods were used to cause these losses amounting to crores. The report highlights irregularities carried out by employees using fake loans, chit fund frauds, and other malpractices.

The report — submitted to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies — contains a detailed account of how the losses occurred and the various means by which the fraud was executed.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a probe. It began two weeks ago after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). The ED had written to the government, seeking details of the case. The letter to the additional chief secretary requested information including the amount evaluated so far in connection with the fraud, details of the accused arrested to date, and the specifics of charges filed under the BUDS Act.