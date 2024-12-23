CPI(M) rallies behind Vijayaraghavan on his 'communal forces' remarks against Rahul, Priyanka

Strongly supporting Vijayaraghavan, senior CPI(M) leader and ruling LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said the leader had criticised the stand of the Congress party, which forges a nexus with communal forces during elections.

"Vijayaraghavan has not taken any communal stand. His remarks were also not meant to promote communalism. He has taken a stand that can safeguard society from communal forces," he said.

Senior leader and former minister P K Sreemathi also said Vijayaraghavan had not said anything other than the Marxist party's policy and stand.

Pointing out that communal and extremist forces are gaining strength in the state, she said they cannot be allowed to flourish in Kerala.

"Whoever it is. Whether it is Hindu communalism or Muslim extremism, the CPI(M) will take a strong stand against it," she said.