Houses built by government in Wayanad’s Puthumala riddled with complaints

KALPETTA: Just a few kilometres from the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide site lies Puthumala, a stark reminder of the destruction caused by the 2019 landslide. While the community is still recovering from the disaster that claimed several lives, frustration runs high as the government’s promises remain unfulfilled. Among the unmet assurances is the guarantee of leak-proof housing, leaving residents disheartened and questioning the sincerity of the rehabilitation efforts.

Despite the promises of rehabilitation and resettlement, the houses built by the government in Puthumala are riddled with complaints. As many as 53 newly-constructed houses began leaking within a year of completion, leaving locals frustrated and questioning the quality of construction.

During the landslide in 2019, the panchayat and state government were both under the LDF rule. Today, while the panchayat is ruled by the UDF, the state government remains under the LDF. Locals allege that political shifts have done little to resolve technical hurdles, exacerbating their plight.

Promises of a township and unhindered access to the highway made in the aftermath of the disaster remain unfulfilled. Many residents are still living in rented accommodations. While the government claims that resettlement is complete, ground realities tell a different story. In addition to substandard housing, residents allege those who surrendered their land after the disaster have yet to receive compensation. Locals accuse the government and collectorate of a slow and ineffective rescue operation. They also allege irregularities in the list of houses, with the government failing to identify safe zones for reconstruction.

A former ward member revealed that the residents of these poorly constructed houses have to relocate during the monsoon season to avoid further danger. Residents are urging authorities to prioritise the preparation of a comprehensive rehabilitation package and actively address their concerns.

The victims emphasised the urgent need for transparency and efficiency in land acquisition, compensation, and resettlement to avoid a repeat of the unfulfilled promises seen after the Puthumala landslide.