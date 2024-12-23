IFFK helps propel K-SOTTO’s organ donation-pledge campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The organ donation-pledge campaign of the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) gained momentum during the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram. The stall set up at the main venue received over 500 pledges, exceeding the expectations of organisers.

Many celebrities and bloggers pledged their organs after death and spread the message through their social media handles. The campaign has helped the state to improve its national ranking, to 12th position, in terms of number of donor pledges.

“The campaign received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public, which indicates that there is minimal social resistance to cadaveric organ donation. The younger generation, particularly those between 25 and 40 years of age, have been especially receptive to the message,” said Dr Noble Gracious, executive director of K-SOTTO. He added that the real impact of these pledges would be seen if hospitals begin declaring brain death cases, noting that this year has been particularly difficult for the state with only 10 cadaver donations, the lowest in a decade.

Dr Noble said that people who are aware of the importance of organ donation and the best practices were more willing to take the pledge at the IFFK venue. Those in the 30-40 age group were most open to pledging, while those over 40 tended to be more sceptical. People in the 20-25 age group, on the other hand, showed lack of awareness about the process.