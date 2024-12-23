Ketamine therapy centres gain traction in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ketamine therapy centres are gaining popularity across the state as a promising solution for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and severe mental health conditions, including obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). By leveraging ketamine’s rapid-acting properties, these centres offer renewed hope to patients who have had little or no success with traditional therapies.

Originally used as an anaesthetic in both human and veterinary medicine, ketamine has found a new purpose in psychiatry over the last two decades. Its ability to rapidly repair neural connections has made it an effective emergency treatment for suicidal ideation, providing relief much faster than conventional antidepressants or therapies like electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).

“Ketamine is administered only for treatment-resistant depression, suicidality, or severe mental health conditions like OCD. It works within hours, compared to the weeks or months typically required by traditional antidepressants. We’ve been offering ketamine therapy for three years, and it is conducted in the emergency department under strict monitoring to ensure patient safety,” said Rajamohan, a psychiatrist at KMCT Hospital in Kozhikode.

The therapy involves the administration of ketamine via intravenous (IV) infusion, with each session lasting 40 to 60 minutes. Sessions are supervised by both a psychiatrist and an anaesthetist. After the infusion, patients are monitored for up to two hours to manage potential side effects, such as dissociation, dizziness, or nausea. Typically, the treatment course involves two sessions per week for three weeks.