Leopard that spread fear caught in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: A four-year-old leopard, which has been spreading fear, was caught from Pakkandam near Inchappara of Kalanjoor panchayat in Pathanamthitta district on Monday. The leopard was caught in the cage placed in the farmland of Manoj of Niramel house.

The leopard was taken to the forest office where forest veterinarian checked its health. Farmers had complained to the forest department that around five leopards are roaming the area.

The tapping workers at the Inchappara rubber estate had spotted the leopards. Following complaints, the forest department installed cameras in the area which confirmed the presence of leopards.

A three-year-old female leopard was trapped in a cage that was placed at Rakshasanpara area of Inchapara on October 29. The spot where the leopard was trapped on Monday is just 30 m away from the location where the first leopard was trapped in October. A leopard was trapped from the farmland of Ranendran from Pakkandam in September 2023.

"We complained to the forest department as leopards killed domestic animals. But there was no attacks after the first leopard was trapped in October. Though there have not been any attack on human beings the rubber tapping workers who start their work early morning are under constant fear. People are afraid of venturing out during night hours," said Manoj.