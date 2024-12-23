Sudhakaran endorses Ramesh Chennithala as potential CM candidate

KANNUR: Congress state president K Sudhakaran has endorsed senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala as a potential chief ministerial candidate, with the next assembly elections scheduled for 2026. Addressing a press meet in Kannur, Sudhakaran said that Chennithala, given his experience, deserves a claim to the chief minister’s post.

“Ramesh Chennithala is not someone who entered politics yesterday. He has been a pivotal figure in the Congress since his days with the students’ union,” Sudhakaran remarked.

The comments came in response to SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s statement that Chennithala is the most deserving Congress leader to become chief minister. Sudhakaran defended Natesan’s right to express his views.

“It is natural for community leaders to share their opinions. If political parties can approach them for support, they can also comment on such matters. But has anyone in Congress officially declared Chennithala as the chief ministerial candidate? Various names will naturally emerge in discussions,” he said.

Sudhakaran, however, criticised Natesan’s remark that “V D Satheesan is craving power,” calling it unnecessary. “In my personal view, such statements should have been avoided,” the Congress state president said.On Congress’ candidate selection, Sudhakaran refrained from revealing details, stating, “If Congress begins discussions about the upcoming elections and candidacy, the media will be the first to know.”

In a separate comment, Sudhakaran accused CPM central committee member A Vijayaraghavan of being part of a “BJP-CPM conspiracy” with his statement on the Congress’ victory in Wayanad in the Lok Sabha by-election.

He claimed that Vijayaraghavan’s controversial remarks align with the Sangh parivar agenda and criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for having failed to address the issue.