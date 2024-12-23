‘Thanka Anki’ procession begins from Aranmula temple in Pathanamthitta

SABARIMALA: The four-day procession carrying the ‘Thanka Anki,’ the golden attire to be adorned on the idol of the lord during Mandala Pooja ceremony here on December 26, set off its journey from Aranmula Lord Parthasarathy temple at 7am on Sunday.

The ‘Thanka Anki,’ weighing 451 sovereigns in 24-ct gold, carried in a specially-built vehicle began the journey after performing special pooja at the Parthasarathy temple.

Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth, members G Sundaresan and A Ajikumar and devaswom commissioner C V Prakash were present on the occasion. A devaswom team, led by special officer P Sunil, an armed police numbering 20 and health department team, including ambulance facilities, are accompanying the procession on the entire route of the journey.

After leaving Aranmula, the procession was accorded reception at Moorthitta Ganapathi temple, Punnamthottam Devi temple, Nedumprayar Devi temple, Kozhenchery Pampadimon Ayyappa temple, Elanthur Bhagavathikunnu Devi temple, Mezhuveli Anandabhootheswara temple and Elavumthitta Devi temple before the first night halt at Omalloor Rakthakandaswamy temple.

On the second day on December 23, after leaving Omalloor, the procession will be given reception at Kodunthara Subramaniam temple, Pathanamthitta Sastha temple, Kadammanitta Devi temple, Mekozhoor Rishikesh temple and Mylapra Devi temple before the second night halt at Konni Muringamangalam Siva temple. On the third day, the procession will be accorded receptions at Malayalapuzha Devi temple, Ranni Thottamonkavu temple, Vadasserikkara Prayar temple and Madamon Rishikesh temple before the night halt at Perunad Kakkattukoyikkal Sastha temple.

On the concluding day of the journey, the procession will leave for Pampa after receptions at Laha Sathram, Elavunkal Junction and Nilakkal Siva temple.

At 3pm, the volunteers of the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham will carry the anki from Pampa through the trekking path of Neelimala, Appachimedu and Saramkuthy to Sannidhanam. At Sannidhanam, the devaswom team led by the TDB president will receive the anki at 6pm.