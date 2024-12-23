Two-year probation, points system for new drivers on cards in Kerala

KOCHI: Starting next year, it won’t be all smooth sailing for those receiving their driver’s licence.

The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) is set to introduce — maybe as early as next April — a ‘two-year’ probation period for fresh licence holders as it looks to cut down on road accidents. During the period, the drivers will receive negative points if they get caught for driving-related offences. If they get caught multiple times, they will have to start the entire process all over.

The points-based system is being introduced on the basis of a recent in-house study, which said 70% of road accidents in Kerala take place during the first three years of a person getting their licence. The move is inspired by a similar practice in the UK, where the accident rate is much lower, with a road mortality rate of below three deaths per 1,00,000 inhabitants.

“The probation system is part of a series of sweeping changes that will be introduced in the next few months to reduce accidents. New licence holders will be assessed through a points-based system,” Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam IPS told TNIE.

For instance, said the IPS officer, a fresh licence holder will be awarded two negative points (-2) if they are caught for a traffic offence, say jumping the signal or failing to put on a seat belt.

“Their licence will be revoked when they accumulate six negative points (-6). They will have to go through the whole process again, starting with learner’s licence,” he said. This would be in addition to the drivers being fined for the offences. The negative points awarded may be higher depending on the gravity of the offence.

In the case of learner’s licence, new licencees will have to label their vehicles ‘P-1’ (probation - first year) and ‘P-2’ (probation - second year) during the first and second year of the probation period. “This is to warn other drivers that the driver is in probation period, and hence, they should be careful,” Nagaraju said.

The licencees will get six points upon completing a year without any accidents or committing any traffic offence, he said, adding, “Once they accumulate 12 points, they will receive their driving licence. We will introduce the change in the next three months.”