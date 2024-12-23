Uplifting lives via football: Super League Kerala makes a statement

KOCHI: A few years ago, Navas Meeran, then the president of Idukki District Football Association, observed that a boy from a football academy in Kumily was selected to ISL side Chennaiyin FC on a Rs 25-lakh contract. It was an eye-opener for Navas, now the president of Kerala Football Association (KFA).

Football as a means to uplift the lives of people several fold has been an idea that he firmly believes he can deliver on the ground. The result: the launch, in September, of Super League Kerala (SLK), a professional football league featuring six clubs – Calicut, Forca Kochi, Kannur Warriors, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans and Thrissur Magic. While the league aims to provide an avenue for entertainment for the masses, the larger objective is to transform the lives of the people at the bottom of the pyramid through the world’s most popular sport.

Consider this: someone like Thrissur boy K P Rahul earns around Rs 2.8 crore and Sahal Abdul Samad, who is from Payyanur, gets Rs 2.5 crore playing in the Indian Super League (ISL).

“If we can assist some 200 players earn Rs 1 crore, that will transform their lives,” Navas had told reporters ahead of the league organised by Scoreline Sports, the sports arm of Group Meeran. Navas is the chairman of the group.

When the curtains for the inaugural edition of SLK came down in November, it seemed that the tournament had hit all the right notes. The final saw around 35,000 fans converging at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode. It is estimated that a total of 4.53 lakh people watched the matches at the stadiums in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Malappuram. “Kerala is the Mecca of football in the country. It is indeed remarkable that we launched something like SLK to celebrate the sport we all love,” said Jo Paul Anchery, a former international footballer.