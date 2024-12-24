Human interaction posing threat to lion-tailed macaques, finds study

KOCHI: An increase in human interaction is posing a threat to the already endangered lion-tailed macaque. The primate, endemic to the Western Ghats, is classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List. With a population of just over 4,200, the species faces threats from habitat loss, fragmentation and human encroachment.

A study by Sheheer T A and Dr Peroth Balakrishnan, researchers at the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), and Prof Mewa Singh of the University of Mysore, published in the journal ‘Primate Conservation,’ reveals that increased food provisioning and habituation to human activity are jeopardising the survival of the species.

“Lion-tailed macaques (LTMs) adapted to the dense evergreen forests of the Ghats and remained isolated from human habitations, till recently. But some behavioral changes are being noticed, where LTMs are seen accepting food offered by humans and consuming discarded food. It seems the salt content in human food is attracting the primates. This shift is detrimental to their health, increasing the risk of disease transmission, malnutrition, and dependency on unnatural food sources,” said Dr Peroth, head of the department of Wildlife Biology at KFRI.

The researchers surveyed roads passing through LTM habitats at eight key locations along the Western Ghats, including Anamalai Hills, Nelliyampathy, Nilambur Ghats, Sholayar, Gavi, Sabarimala, Vallimalai Hills and Agumbe. Approximately 25% of the LTM population in these areas engages in interactions with humans, representing about 12% of the species’ total estimated population.

The distribution of LTMs is limited to 47 sub-populations across seven landscapes with an estimated total population of about 4,200 individuals. The interactions include behaviours such as accepting food from tourists, raiding roadside waste, competing for human food with other species and venturing into human settlements.