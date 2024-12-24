NCC camp shut after nearly 80 students suffer food poisoning

KOCHI: An NCC camp at Thrikkakara was shut down early on Tuesday after nearly 80 students were admitted to various hospitals following food poisoning at the camp, which was attended by around 600 cadets from various colleges in the state.

The students were attending the NCC camp at KMM Arts and Science College in Thrikkakara, where they developed symptoms of diarrhoea on Monday evening.

They were taken to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, and two other hospitals immediately on Monday evening.