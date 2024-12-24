NCC camp shut after nearly 80 students suffer food poisoning

KOCHI: An NCC camp at Thrikkakara was shut down early on Tuesday after nearly 80 students were admitted to various hospitals following food poisoning at the camp, which was attended by around 600 cadets from various colleges in the state.
The students were attending the NCC camp at KMM Arts and Science College in Thrikkakara, where they developed symptoms of diarrhoea on Monday evening.
They were taken to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, and two other hospitals immediately on Monday evening.
"Around 600 students attended the camp at the college. Of them, around 70 reported illnesses suspected to be caused by food poisoning. We visited the spot and collected samples of the food and water served at the college. So far, the condition of the students is satisfactory. No complications have been reported," said a health official from Thrikkakara Municipality.
Following the mass hospital admissions, parents and residents of the area held protests at the college.
"The parents of the students and a few residents of the area arrived at the college after learning about the incident. They have been protesting in front of the college. The camp was cancelled, and the students were sent back home," said an official from Thrikkakara Municipality.
Students from different colleges in the district had been at the college for the past three days. "From our interactions with the students, we found that they had been suffering from various health issues for the past two days. We suspect that the food served at the college caused the spread. We have sought an explanation from the college management, and the police have started an investigation into the issue," the officials added.
Students from St. Albert's College, Ernakulam, Polytechnic College, and other institutions were part of the camp.
Meanwhile, as many as 46 people in Kalamassery Municipality have been affected by a Hepatitis A outbreak.
Among them, three patients are in ICU care. Ernakulam reported multiple incidents of diarrhoea outbreaks earlier this month. As many as 15 children at Ponnurunni Anganwadi fell ill after food poisoning last week. The Olive Courtyard apartment complex in Edachira had also reported diarrhoea earlier. Twenty-one people were affected by a diarrhoea outbreak in the DLF flat complex in November as well.