'...Here, cribs are destroyed': Kerala bishop takes a jibe at PM Modi, BJP over Christmas celebrations

THRISSUR: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, the metropolitan bishop of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has fired a salvo at Modi citing the attack on a Christmas crib by activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders and one Bajrang Dal at a government school in Kerala's Palakkad.

The sarcastic and cryptic message in Malayalam against Narendra Modi and the BJP was posted by the bishop of Thrissur diocese on his Facebook page.

His post said: "Over there, bishops are honoured, and cribs are revered. Here, cribs are destroyed. There must be a term in Malayalam for such behaviour, right?"

The alleged disruption of Christmas celebrations by local activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the destruction of a symbolic crib erected by children in another school in Palakkad district triggered widespread protests across Kerala recently.

In response, the state government deployed a special police team to investigate the incidents.