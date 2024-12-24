PM Modi quotes Bible, shares message of compassion, love at CBCI Delhi event

KOCHI: “The teachings of Lord Jesus Christ emphasise love, harmony, and brotherhood. It saddens me when violence and disruption spreads in society. The Holy Bible sees hope as a source of strength and peace. We are also guided by hope and positivity. Hope for humanity, hope for a better world and hope for peace, progress and prosperity,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was addressing leaders of the Christian community at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) at the CBCI Centre premises in New Delhi, on Monday. This is the first time a prime minister has attended such a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India.

Wishing the citizens of the country, and the Christian community in general, the Prime Minister said the Bible teaches one to carry each other’s burdens, and encourages to care for one another.

Modi said that Jesus Christ showed the world the path of compassion and selfless service. “We celebrate Christmas and remember Jesus so that we can incorporate these values into our lives and always prioritise our duties. This is not only our personal responsibility but also a social duty,” he said.

The prime minister recalled his recent meeting with Cardinal George Koovakad, who was recently conferred the title of Cardinal by Pope Francis. “When an Indian achieves such success, the entire country takes pride. I once again congratulate Cardinal George Koovakad on this remarkable accomplishment,” Modi said.