‘Sangh parivar not involved in disruption of Xmas fete in Palakkad, says Kerala BJP chief

KOZHIKODE: BJP state president K Surendran has denied the involvement of any Sangh parivar organisations in the disruption of Christmas celebrations in Palakkad.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Thamarassery bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil in Kozhikode on Monday, he raised the suspicion that those who left the BJP recently might be behind the incident. Surendran said the party will take strong action if any BJP worker is involved in the incident.

Police had on Saturday arrested three persons – two VHP leaders and one Bajrang Dal activist – for attempting to disrupt Christmas celebrations at a school at Nallepilly in Palakkad.

The accused reportedly verbally abused the headmistress and teachers of the school, besides questioning the students and teachers over their attire during carol performance.

Surendran said there should be an investigation to find out whether there is any conspiracy behind the incident. “Strong action should be initiated against the culprits. Vigil should be taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” he said.

Surendran claimed that BJP had removed the Wayanad district president who made an unwanted remark against a priest who participated in an agitation. He was later inducted into the Congress, he said.

The BJP leader met the Thamarassery bishop as part of the inauguration of the ‘Sneha Yathra’ of the party. He handed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Christmas message to the bishop. BJP state vice-president P Raghunath, V V Rajan and district president V K Sajeevan accompanied him.