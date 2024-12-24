Two found dead in parked caravan in Kerala: Police investigation underway

KOZHIKODE: Two people have been found dead in a caravan parked along the roadside near Vadakara town in this north Kerala district, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of the men, identified as Manoj, the driver of the caravan, and another person, Joel, were discovered in the caravan parked at Karimapanapalam on Monday evening.

The caravan had reportedly been parked at the location since Sunday night, which had attracted the attention of locals. Upon examination, one body was found lying near the door.

When the police arrived and conducted further inspection, the other body was discovered on the vehicle's berth.