THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four suicides by tribal people in four days – two men and two women, all aged below 30!

The death of newly-wed Induja of Palode two weeks ago is a pertinent pointer to the alarming increase in suicides among tribal people in Thiruvananthapuram. As per available data, 23 tribal residents — five of them young women — ended their lives in the district this year alone.

Induja, 25, a Kani tribe member who chose to marry outside the community, took the extreme step on December 6, after allegedly being caught in a vicious cycle of domestic abuse and harassment.

Three more suicides followed in the next three days: 20-year-old Ajith of Idinjar on December 7; Namitha, 19, of Elavattom on December 8, and Vishnu, 30, of Alummoodu on December 9. This is not the first time suicides by tribal people in the state capital have set alarm bells ringing. As per rough estimates, around 138 such suicides were reported in the district between 2011 and 2022, mostly in Peringammala panchayat.

Now, after a relative calm, the string of suicides has returned to haunt tribal settlements on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.

A majority of those who ended their life belonged to the 20-30 age group. According to their families and tribal activists, tremendous stress due to extreme social scenarios coupled with pressure and harassment due to marriages and relationships outside the community, along with burgeoning liquor rackets, contribute to the deaths.

“They (Induja and her husband Abhijith) studied together. After marriage, she was under immense pressure. His family wouldn’t let us tribal people enter their house. They were even reluctant to register the marriage,” said Sasidharan Kani, Induja’s father.

“My daughter was murdered. No other family should have to endure this pain,” he said. Adivasi Mahasabha president Mohanan Triveni said lack of follow-up measures to tackle criminal acts too contribute to the increasing deaths by suicide.