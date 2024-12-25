51-year-old woman run over by truck in Kollam 

KOLLAM: A 51-year-old woman was killed after being run over by a truck in Muthukulam on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Shaila Bevi, a resident of Murukkumon, was out for a morning walk when the incident occurred around 6 a.m.

Shaila was initially struck by a car traveling from Thiruvananthapuram towards Chadayamangalam, causing her to fall onto the road. Moments later, a truck heading towards Thiruvananthapuram ran over her. The truck did not stop after the accident.

The Chadayamangalam police have registered a case against the car driver and launched an investigation. “The victim died on the spot,” police stated, adding that CCTV footage from the area is being examined to aid the inquiry.

The body has been shifted to Paripally Medical College for a post-mortem examination. The funeral will be held in her native place following the completion of the procedure.