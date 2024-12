KOZHIKODE: Taking the wind out of the CPM’s attack on its “theocratic state’ ideology, the Jama’at-e-Islami has released “proofs” for its close ties with the Communist party outside Kerala.

In a Facebook post, Jama’at secretary Shihab Pookkottur said three among the four CPM MPs in Lok Sabha enjoyed the support of his organisation in the recent general elections. “Two of them are from Tamil Nadu and one from Rajasthan. Jama’at had supported CPM candidates in Tamil Nadu in 2019 elections too,” he said.

Pookkottur shared the photos of CPM MPs with Jama’at leaders. In one photo Amra Ram, CPM MP from Sikar, is seen with Jama’at Rajasthan amir Muhammad Nazimuddin. In another picture, Ram is seen with Jama’at shura member Khurshid Hussein and Sikar district president Arif Jattu.

Pookkottur also posted a photo of former CPM MP from Tamil Nadu P R Natarajan sitting at the Jama’at office in Coimbatore. Jama’at cadre also shared the photo of the memorial meeting of former CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury held in Rajasthan, which was attended by CPM Sikar MP along with Jama’at leaders.

CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan had blasted Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for accepting the support of ‘communal elements among the Muslim community’ in Wayanad LS polls. CPM leaders including state secretary M V Govindan, central committee memeber P K Sreemathi and LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan had endorsed Vijayaraghavan’s stand.

“CPM views Jama’at support to Priyanka and Rahul as a great crime. The party is trying to whip up Hindu communalism using this as a tool,” Pookkottur said in the post.