Elderly woman killed in stray dog attack in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: In a tragic incident, an elderly woman was mauled to death by a stray dog in Valiyazheekal, located in Arattupuzha panchayat, Alappuzha, on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Karthyayani, 81, of Arayanchira in Thakazhi.

Arattupuzha panchayat member Mymoonath told TNIE that Karthyayani had come to her son Prakashan’s house few days ago to celebrate Christmas with the family. On Tuesday, when Prakashan and his wife went outside, Karthyayani who was sitting in the courtyard was attacked by a stray dog.

“The attack was so ferocious and brutal that her eyes got gouged out,” local resident Sajeevan said. Karthyayani lying in a pool of blood was spotted by her daughter-in-law when she returned home. Although she was immediately taken to the Taluk hospital in Kayamkulam by local residents, her life couldn’t be saved. Her body was taken to the Medical College Hospital in Vandanam for post- mortem proceedings.

Sajeevan said the house has a compound wall on one side and fencing on the other side. The dog is suspected to have entered through the fencing. “Since the family kept no connection with neighbours, local residents didn’t know that there was an elderly woman in the house,” he said.

The ward member said stray dog attacks are frequent in Arattupuzha panchayat. Even as the panchayat is executing the Animal Birth Control programme every year, the number of stray dogs is rising. “There were occasions when students at the Mangalam LP School in Arattupuzha stopped going to school fearing stray dogs. Students started arriving at the school only after the panchayat built a compound wall to prevent dogs from entering the premises,” she said.