Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's tenure ends amid constant tussle with Kerala government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan demitting office marks the culmination of an eventful period wherein the Raj Bhavan and the Left government were in a constant tussle over a slew of issues.

The reshuffle at the Raj Bhavan where incumbent Arif Mohammed Khan is being replaced with current Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar comes amidst the continuing standoff between Khan and the state government.

Khan who completed five years in office on September 5, had kept the government on tenterhooks for most of his tenure in the Raj Bhavan. His move to keep away from the Policy Address in the state assembly and writing to the chief minister to take appropriate action against Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who “ceased to enjoy the governor’s pleasure” were hitherto unheard of, in the state’s political history.

Khan who initially began with interventions against political interference in the higher education sector, later took on the government on various issues. An unpleasant experience during an event at the Kannur University first saw the governor openly lashing out against the government. Later on, appointments of vice chancellors and formation of search committees turned out to be points of contention between the governor and the government.