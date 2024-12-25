Wildwatch app to tackle human-wildlife conflicts in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Wildwatch app launched by the forest department under the Forest-PLUS 3.0 programme is expected to go a long way in addressing human-wildlife conflicts through real time reporting and monitoring.

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the app uses advanced Geographic Information System (GIS) technology for enhanced data management and conflict resolution.

The app allows users to report wildlife sightings in human-inhabited areas by submitting photographs and GPS-tagged details. Reports are instantly sent to the nearest Forest Division Emergency Operations Centre (FDEOC), which verifies and processes them. Verified alerts trigger responses from Human Rapid Task Forces, ensuring action to mitigate potential threats. To avoid duplicate reports, officials cross-check submissions before updating the status of incidents.

Currently in its initial phase, the app underwent testing in the Palode region of Thiruvananthapuram and is set to expand to five more hotspots, including Wayanad, Mannarkkad in Palakkad, Chalakudy in Thrissur, Ranni in Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram. The app is expected to be fully operational by mid-January following additional trials.

Developed by Leopard Tech Labs, a Kerala Startup Mission-registered company, the app ensures data security through measures like Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) and compliance with state data centre regulations. “Only apps passing stringent security audits are hosted on the state’s data centre,” said a senior IT official from the Forest Department.

To make the system accessible to those without smartphones, alternative communication methods such as SMS and phone calls are being integrated. Alerts will be relayed via the FDEOC to ensure everyone is informed, regardless of their device. Calls to the FDEOC will follow a similar process, where staff cross-check reports and update statuses in real time. The app’s current functionality includes dynamic dashboards and maps showing conflict-prone areas.