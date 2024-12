THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Death gave him no pain; coz life never enamoured him!

Thus wrote MT in ‘Shathru’. Yet he cherished each moment, endowed with a profound gaze that penetrated deep into the innermost recesses of the Malayali psyche, pouring out a slew of timeless creations. With Malayalam left bereaved of its two most precious letters — MT — that enriched its literary aesthetics for over seven decades, cultural Kerala stands orphaned. Never in its history had Kerala witnessed such a legendary writer, auteur par excellence and the most celebrated literary editor.

The passing of M T Vasudevan Nair, who over the decades had attained iconic status among Keralites across the globe with his wide canvas of literary works and a brilliant bouquet of films, leaves behind an eternal void in the state’s socio-cultural, literary and political spheres. A colossal, irreparable loss indeed!

On Thursday, Kerala bade adieu to the doyen of Malayalam literature and cinema, who breathed his last at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday night. The 91-year-old was under treatment for severe respiratory issues. Thousands gathered at MT’s house ‘Sithara’ on Kottaram Road and the Smrithipatham crematorium in Kozhikode to catch a final glimpse of their favourite writer-filmmaker.

How best would one describe MT? A writer who defied norms, choosing to portray castaways; a literary editor who paved the way for the onset of modernism in Malayalam literature; one of the most acclaimed filmographers who transformed screenplays into literary masterpieces in Malayalam; a sort of misanthrope who preferred to elude mainstream society, yet rose to be the ‘cultural editor’ of Kerala, a role that Communist patriarch EMS had once assumed with elan? Perhaps, there’s no one else who influenced Kerala’s socio-cultural sensibilities like MT.