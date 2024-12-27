Kerala HC clears govt takeover of Wayanad estates’ land

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday allowed the state government to proceed with the takeover of land to set up a model township for Wayanad landslide victims.

Dismissing the petitions by Harrisons Malayalam Ltd and Elstone Tea Estates Ltd challenging the government’s decision to acquire their land under the Disaster Management Act for the township, the single bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath directed the state to compensate them.

The July 30 landslides at Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattam villages in Wayanad claimed 251 lives and damaged 1,555 houses completely, and rendered around 1,210 families homeless. The government decided to build a model township, as part of its permanent rehabilitation plan, on 65.41 hectares of Nedumbala estate of Harrisons Malayalam and 78.73 hectares of Elstone land in Kottappadi village in Wayanad’s Vythiri taluk.

The petitioners challenged the government order saying it was issued beyond the remit of the Disaster Management Act and violated the provision in Article 300 A of the Constitution on right to property. They said the government could take over land from a private entity only under the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.