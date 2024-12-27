M T Vasudevan Nair's rare public remarks stirred controversy, reflection in his final years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite being a towering figure in Kerala’s literary and cultural landscape, MT always preferred to lead a quiet and peaceful life — quiet but never passive — distancing himself from the media glare. He rarely made public statements. But whenever he did, Malayalis would sit up and take notice.
MT, along with Sukumar Azhikode and Sugathakumari, played a leadership role in the agitation against the nuclear plant proposal at Peringome. In November 1992, MT led a march from Peringome to Kannur collectorate and addressed the protest meeting.
Perhaps, it was the lone protest in which he actively participated. His public statement on Marad riots of 2003 was a wakeup call for the state government and political parties.
In 2016, when the Centre demonetised high-value currency notes, the writer flayed it, saying “playing with the currency is flirting with danger”. It turned prophetic.
MT was like a sharpshooter with a detached mind. After hitting his target, he never attempted to clarify his stance or respond to criticisms.
Though the BJP launched an all-out attack on him, MT was least bothered. His last such remarks were this year, against “hero worship” of people in power, though many remain confused about who his intended target was — PM Narendra Modi or CM Pinarayi Vijayan. He made the remarks in Kozhikode in January, at an event where he shared the stage with Pinarayi.
His words stirred up a hornet’s nest. Poet Satchidanandan, writers N S Madhavan and Paul Zacharia said his words required attention.
While Congress leaders claimed MT’s words were aimed at Pinarayi, Left leaders accused them of misinterpreting his words. CPM leader and former minister G Sudhakaran termed MT’s remarks “immature” and “unnecessary”.
Filmmaker, writer extraordinaire
select Filmography
As screenplay writer
Olavum Theeravum (1970)
Highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year, it won Kerala State Film Award for best film
Vilkkanundu Swapnangal (1980)
Mammootty-starrer discussed migration of youngsters to Gulf countries in search of jobs
Oppol (1981)
Based on MT’s short story, Oppol, portrayed the relationship between Malu, her son Appu and husband Govindan. The film won three National Awards, including Best Actor for Balan K Nair
Panchagni (Five Fires) (1986)
It told the story of a Naxalite and is loosely inspired by the life of K Ajitha, who was part of the Naxalite movement in Kerala. MT won the State Film Award for Best Screenplay in 1986 for the film
Nakhakshathangal (1986)
Monisha won National Film Award for best actress
Amrutham Gamaya (1987)
Mohanlal-starrer was about a doctor who lived with guilt of a past mistake. The film explored human emotions and thoughts
Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989)
Chandu Chekavar of Vadakkan Veeragadha is one of the most discussed roles of Mammootty.
The film won four national awards, including best screenplay and best actor
Perumthachan (1990)
Its story remains relevant as it addresses generation gap and differences in thoughts of a father and his son, both carpenters
Sadayam (1992)
The psychological drama written by MT and directed by Sibi Malayil is about a young man, Sathyanathan (Mohanlal), questioning the system that fails to protect the weak and vulnerable sections
Sukrutham (1994)
Mammootty played Ravishankar, a journalist who survived blood cancer only to realise everyone expected him to die than recover. It won national award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam in 1994.
Parinayam (1994)
Portrays psychological struggles a Namboothiri woman had to endure. Story is inspired by the life of Kuriyedathu Thathri. The film got four national awards, including best film on other social issues and best screenplay
Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (2009)
Mammootty-starrer based on the life of Pazhassi Raja. It was named the best feature film in Malayalam and got Kerala State Award for best screenplay