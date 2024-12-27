M T Vasudevan Nair's rare public remarks stirred controversy, reflection in his final years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite being a towering figure in Kerala’s literary and cultural landscape, MT always preferred to lead a quiet and peaceful life — quiet but never passive — distancing himself from the media glare. He rarely made public statements. But whenever he did, Malayalis would sit up and take notice.

MT, along with Sukumar Azhikode and Sugathakumari, played a leadership role in the agitation against the nuclear plant proposal at Peringome. In November 1992, MT led a march from Peringome to Kannur collectorate and addressed the protest meeting.

Perhaps, it was the lone protest in which he actively participated. His public statement on Marad riots of 2003 was a wakeup call for the state government and political parties.

In 2016, when the Centre demonetised high-value currency notes, the writer flayed it, saying “playing with the currency is flirting with danger”. It turned prophetic.

MT was like a sharpshooter with a detached mind. After hitting his target, he never attempted to clarify his stance or respond to criticisms.

Though the BJP launched an all-out attack on him, MT was least bothered. His last such remarks were this year, against “hero worship” of people in power, though many remain confused about who his intended target was — PM Narendra Modi or CM Pinarayi Vijayan. He made the remarks in Kozhikode in January, at an event where he shared the stage with Pinarayi.

His words stirred up a hornet’s nest. Poet Satchidanandan, writers N S Madhavan and Paul Zacharia said his words required attention.

While Congress leaders claimed MT’s words were aimed at Pinarayi, Left leaders accused them of misinterpreting his words. CPM leader and former minister G Sudhakaran termed MT’s remarks “immature” and “unnecessary”.