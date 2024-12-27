Mother, newborn escape from elephant attack in Kerala

PALAKKAD: A 20-year-old who gave birth to a baby boy en route to a hospital, and a team of health department officials, who got stuck between a wild elephant and wild buffaloes, had a miraculous escape on Christmas morning in Nelliyampathy.

According to health officials, Samba, wife of Sujay Sardar, a migrant worker living in Seetharkundu in Nelliyampathy, was on their way to the Nelliyampathy Primary Health Centre on Tuesday late night after she experienced labour pain. En route, the couple informed about the woman’s condition to Sudina Surendran, the junior public health nurse at the health centre.

The nurse advised the couple to reach the Nelliyampathy Primary Health Centre immediately and contacted Dr Lakshmi, the medical officer and gynaecologist, over the phone. As per the doctor’s instructions, Sudina and nursing assistant Janaki made arrangements for the delivery at the hospital.

As 108 services were not available at midnight, Samba and her husband, with the help of Poabs Estate Dispensary pharmacist Mithlaj and driver Sabu, set off for the hospital in a Poabs Estate jeep. However, before reaching the hospital during the difficult journey, the woman gave birth to a baby boy in the jeep itself at midnight. After reaching the Kaikatty Health Centre safely, Sudina and Janaki cut the umbilical cord of the baby, as per the instructions of Dr Lakshmi.

Upon examination, it was found that the woman’s health condition was poor and as she could not be moved from the jeep, the authorities decided to shift her to the Nenmara Community Health Centre.