‘MT led society in its progressive march,’ says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister

M T Vasudevan Nair was a writer who always took care to lead society progressively through his literary creations. His work Pallivalum Kaalchilambum stands testimony to his progressive character. When it was made into a movie, he was able to convey those progressive ideals with courage.

MT had said he would not be able to make another movie like Nirmalyam in the present times. Those words can be seen as a mirror held to the changing Indian environment.

He believed that love for all fellow human beings without religious divide, unity and progressive thinking were integral. He embodied this idea in his works as well.

MT has also spoken out against the deterioration of values in the social and cultural spheres. His contributions towards shaping a society, that rejects what is to be rejected and accepts what is to be accepted, are immense.

The renovation of Thunchan Parambu was the honour given under the leadership of MT to the father of Malayalam language. He carefully resisted attempts by certain sections to turn Thunchan Parambu into a forum for communal propaganda.

A staunch spokesman of secularism, he always tried to uphold secular values throughout his life. This has caused displeasure to votaries of regressive ideas. But even when it reached the level of threats, MT stood unfazed.

It was only natural that the litterateur, who portrayed moments of human love sans religious divides in his works like Naalukettu and Asuravithu demonstrated an unflinching secular stance throughout his life.

He always took care to ensure that neither his words nor deeds caused hurt to the Left.

There are countless authors in each language but there are only a very few whose works are considered a must in the bookshelves of bibliophiles. While those who love English literature read Shakespeare and lovers of French literature rever Victor Hugo, the place also belongs to MT when it comes to Malayalam. After Changampuzha, MT is the literary figure whose works are the most read by Malayalis.

Be it literature, cinema or journalism, MT has made his mark in all these sectors. Besides enriching the world of literature and cinema with his works, he used to encourage many writers during his stint as an editor.

Seen in this context, the contributions MT has given for enrichment of the state’s cultural sphere is immense.