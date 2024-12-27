MT Vasudevan Nair: Crisp plots and sharp characters

KOCHI: Protagonists like Sathyanathan in ‘Sadayam,’ Kannan in ‘Perumthachan,’ and Narayani in ‘Nirmalyam,’ all created by M.T. Vasudevan Nair, were the embodiment of intense human emotions and experiences, especially those shaped by privations and frustrations with societal systems.

Through his films and screenplays, M.T. explored the lives, customs, and beliefs of ordinary people, as well as the socio-political themes of post-‘50s Kerala.

While Nirmalyam (1973), M.T.’s directorial debut, unfolded the struggles of a velichappadu (oracle), Parinayam (1994), helmed by Hariharan, discussed the mental struggles of a young Namboothiri woman.

Sadayam (1992), a psychological drama directed by Sibi Malayil, which also featured what is considered one of actor Mohanlal’s best performances, depicts a young man questioning a system that fails to protect the weak and vulnerable. It also explores the psychological struggles and phases of depression that people experience.

“As a junior filmmaker, I felt intimidated whenever Sir (M.T.) visited the shooting set. A deeply emotional scene, where Sathyanathan kills the girls, was shot over four nights. It not only depicted the character’s eccentricity but also portrayed the chronological progression of events. This approach was conducive to Mohanlal’s portrayal, as the character’s mental state evolved throughout the sequence,” Sibi Malayil had told TNIE earlier.

Many of M.T.’s stories were adapted by I.V. Sasi and Hariharan. While Amrutham Gamaya (1987) and Panchagni (1986) were some of Hariharan’s best works, Aalkkoottathil Thaniye, Adiyozhukkukal (both released in 1984), and Anubandham (1985) helped Sasi further cement his reputation.

Hariharan’s Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), a classic made even more popular by Mammootty’s performance, depicts the epic battle between the Chekavars in a fresh light. Oru Cheru Punchiri (2000), starring Oduvil Unnikrishnan and Nirmala Sreenivasan, discussed the evergreen romance in the life of an old couple and their celebration of life. In the 1994 film Sukrutham, Mammootty plays the lead character, Ravishankar, who survives blood cancer only to realize that his acquaintances were awaiting his death.