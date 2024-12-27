MT Vasudevan Nair: Crisp plots and sharp characters

KOCHI: Protagonists like Sathyanathan in ‘Sadayam,’ Kannan in ‘Perumthachan,’ and Narayani in ‘Nirmalyam,’ all created by M.T. Vasudevan Nair, were the embodiment of intense human emotions and experiences, especially those shaped by privations and frustrations with societal systems.
Through his films and screenplays, M.T. explored the lives, customs, and beliefs of ordinary people, as well as the socio-political themes of post-‘50s Kerala.
While Nirmalyam (1973), M.T.’s directorial debut, unfolded the struggles of a velichappadu (oracle), Parinayam (1994), helmed by Hariharan, discussed the mental struggles of a young Namboothiri woman.
Sadayam (1992), a psychological drama directed by Sibi Malayil, which also featured what is considered one of actor Mohanlal’s best performances, depicts a young man questioning a system that fails to protect the weak and vulnerable. It also explores the psychological struggles and phases of depression that people experience.
“As a junior filmmaker, I felt intimidated whenever Sir (M.T.) visited the shooting set. A deeply emotional scene, where Sathyanathan kills the girls, was shot over four nights. It not only depicted the character’s eccentricity but also portrayed the chronological progression of events. This approach was conducive to Mohanlal’s portrayal, as the character’s mental state evolved throughout the sequence,” Sibi Malayil had told TNIE earlier.
Many of M.T.’s stories were adapted by I.V. Sasi and Hariharan. While Amrutham Gamaya (1987) and Panchagni (1986) were some of Hariharan’s best works, Aalkkoottathil Thaniye, Adiyozhukkukal (both released in 1984), and Anubandham (1985) helped Sasi further cement his reputation.
Hariharan’s Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), a classic made even more popular by Mammootty’s performance, depicts the epic battle between the Chekavars in a fresh light. Oru Cheru Punchiri (2000), starring Oduvil Unnikrishnan and Nirmala Sreenivasan, discussed the evergreen romance in the life of an old couple and their celebration of life. In the 1994 film Sukrutham, Mammootty plays the lead character, Ravishankar, who survives blood cancer only to realize that his acquaintances were awaiting his death.
According to G.P. Ramachandran, a film critic, M.T.’s films helped create an identity for Malayalam cinema in the 1960s. “In the 1960s, there was a social revival in Malayalam cinema, which continued in the 1970s and ‘80s as well. M.T.’s films, which depict the lives of common people and are drawn from his experiences, helped create a distinct address for the Malayalam film industry. He was recognized for his contributions nationally. His films also played a role in criticizing existing social systems and carried content with social humane values, with stories that were close to reality,” he said.
M.T.’s screenplays were admired for their social and political significance and the themes they addressed. That they were written from the perspective of editors, explaining every element from scene to scene, has also been a talking point.
“Even though M.T. Sir is a scriptwriter, he thinks from an editor’s perspective,” film editor Beena Paul had said in an earlier interview. “Even now, we can watch his films to understand what our society was and how we evolved. He has fulfilled his responsibilities in that sense,” G.P. said, adding that M.T. deserved a Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Path to Jnanpith
1933: Born as the fourth child of T. Narayanan Nair and Ammalu Amma at Kudallur in Pattambi taluk of Palakkad district.
1948: His first story, Vishuvaghosham, published in the Madras-based magazine Chitrakeralam.
1949: Joins Victoria College, Palakkad.
1952: His first book, Raktham Puranda Manaltharikal, published.
1954: Gets his first literary prize while a student of Victoria College for his short story, Valarthumrugangal, as part of a World Short Story Competition initiated by the New York Herald Tribune.
1956: Joins Mathrubhumi Group of Publications as sub-editor.
1957: Debut novel Pathiravum Pakalvelichavum serialized in Mathrubhumi Weekly.
1958: First major work Naalukettu published.
1959: Receives Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for the novel Naalukettu.
1970: His work Kaalam gets the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award.
1970: Olavum Theeravum gets the State Film Award for Best Screenplay.
1973: Nirmalyam, M.T.’s first film as a director, wins the National Award for Best Film, Screenplay, and Director.
1980: Movie Oppol gets Kerala State Film Award for Best Story.
1981: Pens songs for the film Valarthumrugangal, set to music by M.B. Sreenivasan.
1982: His play Gopura Nadayil gets Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.
1986: His story Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam wins the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.
1995: Conferred the nation’s highest literary prize, the Jnanpith Award, for his contributions to Malayalam literature.
1998: Elected Chairman of the Indian Panorama of the 46th National Film Awards.
2005: Awarded Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian honour.
2011: Conferred the Ezhuthachan Award.
2013: Receives the J.C. Daniel Award for Lifetime Achievement in Malayalam Cinema.
2022: Honoured with the maiden Kerala Jyothi Award, the highest civilian award given by the Kerala government.