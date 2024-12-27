MT’s craft redefined, added depth to his villains

KOZHIKODE: The characters MT created were never one-dimensional individuals who could easily be fitted into categories. The writer, who plunged into the depths of the human psyche, was wary of stereotypes and reluctant to portray things in black and white.

Jayaraj, the protagonist of the film Uyarangalil penned by MT, could have been a typical villain who does not mind eliminating anyone who comes in his way. Yet there is a touch of melancholy that makes him a ‘tragic hero’. MT’s Chandu is not the villain who kills his cousin out of jealousy. Instead, he is portrayed as a tragic figure—a soul deprived of love and compassion.

MT’s Chandu is a motherless boy raised in his uncle’s home, constantly belittled because of his humble background, and never capable of committing such a ruthless act.

In a calculated departure from folklore, MT reimagined the infamous “traitor Chandu”. His Chandu is a sympathetic young man, deceived by his lover, Unniyarcha. He remains a failed hero—loved by none, cared for by none.

Similarly, the audience is moved to tears when Sathyanathan, in Sadayam, breaks down in the climax, despite his brutal acts, including the murder of two innocent children. MT’s writing taps into the human psyche, inviting viewers to empathise with even the most morally complex characters. In Perumthachan, jealousy reemerges as a central theme.

Though Raman, on the surface, kills his son Kannan out of jealousy that the latter has outgrown him, MT’s interpretation offers a deeper layer. Here, we see a father torn by loyalty to his friend Unni Thampuran. To Raman, the idea of dishonouring his friend outweighs the tragic accidental death of his son.

In Oru Cheru Punchiri, MT reshapes the portrayal of death, the ultimate villain, presenting it as a natural part of life rather than a feared end. Krishna Kurup’s passing is peaceful, following a satisfying meal and a tender conversation with his wife, highlighting the simplicity and serenity of death.