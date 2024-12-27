One killed, 18 injured as tempo collides with lorry near Angamaly

All 19 persons inside the vehicle were rescued and rushed to a private hospital in Angamaly, however driver Majeed succumbed to injuries.

The condition of the two women is critical and are at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

It took over 30 minutes to rescue the driver and passenger from the van. The accident led to a severe traffic block on the MC Road stretch from Angamalyt to Kalady. After 1.5 hours, both vehicles were moved from the site to resume traffic.

Meanwhile, residents claimed that accidents are frequent in the stretch due to unscientific road construction.

"The accident took place on a major curve. Due to unscientific construction, the vehicles coming from Angamaly on the way to Perumbavoor often cut into to right side of the road leading to collisions with vehicles coming from the opposite side," Joseph Ittiyarah, a local resident said.

"Every week, there are minor and major accidents reported at the road stretch. The authorities should take initive to level the curve to prevent accidents," he added.

Angamaly police has registered a case against the lorry driver and are probing into the incident.