Sexual assault case filed against 'Uppum Mulakum' actors Biju Sopanam and S P Sreekumar

KOCHI: Police have registered a case against film and serial actors Biju Sopanam and S. P. Sreekumar based on a complaint filed by an actress, who alleged that she was sexually assaulted during the shooting of a serial.

Police said that one of the accused assaulted her while the other threatened her.

The duo was known for their roles in 'Uppum Mulakum' sitcom.

The case, registered at the Kochi Infopark police station, was handed over to the Thrikkakara police for investigation on Thursday.

Police sources said the actress shared details of the harassment with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed after the Hema Committee report was released. Following instructions from the SIT, the Infopark police registered the case.