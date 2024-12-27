TNIE's 2024 year in review: Stories that shaped debate, exposed truths, and sparked change in Kerala

In 2024, TNIE brought out crucial issues in the state, sparking debates on crime, governance, social welfare, and community concerns. As the new year is at the doorstep, we take a look back at the stories that raised eyebrows, made an impact and evoked a sense of pride in us
Help Goes Wrong
February 28 - P Ramdas
T.P. Chandrasekharan Murder: Shafi’s Family Receiving ₹5,000 Monthly from CPM Sympathisers, Says Report
While the CPM leadership remains steadfast in its assertion that the party had no involvement in the murder of RMP leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, a social investigation report concerning Muhammed Shafi K.K., a member of the killer gang, stated that his mother disclosed to authorities that sympathisers of the CPM were providing ₹5,000 monthly financial assistance to their family. This exclusive story caused trouble for the CPM during the hearing of appeals filed by the accused in the murder, challenging their conviction.
Manual Says No, Govt Says Go
October 16 - Sovi Vidyadharan
Kerala Govt Removes NSS Coordinator, to Kick-start Selection as per Manual
TNIE reported that the continuance of the state coordinator of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Higher Secondary wing constituted a violation of the conditions laid down in the NSS manual, which could affect the Union government’s assistance to the scheme. In the wake of this report, the government removed the official, who had been given repeated extensions illegally since 2017, and decided to carry out a regular appointment to the post through a proper selection process.
September 25 - Anu Kuruvilla
Waqf Board’s Unlawful Claim on 600 Families’ Land in Munambam
TNIE was the first to break the story regarding the Munambam issue at a time when none of the media houses dared to. Following the publication of this story, others started to pick it up, and the state government, along with the rest of the political parties, began taking notice.
‘Smart’ Exit
December 5 - Anu Kuruvilla
Dubai Holding-Owned TECOM to Exit 84% Stake in SmartCity Kochi
The story led to the matter being taken up by opposition parties and the government coming out with an explanation on whether TECOM would be compensated or will receive the value of their shares.
Affordable Grandeur
January 20 - Biju Paul
Marriage on the Cards? You Can’t ‘Afford’ to Miss Green Park
The story helped many brides and grooms get their wedding clothes without spending a fortune. According to the firm, after the report appeared in TNIE, many rushed to Koratty in Thrissur to finalise their wedding purchases.
Lease of Life
January 7 - P Ramdas
Kerala HC Orders Mitigation Probe of 8 Convicts on Death Row
An exclusive story covered how the High Court decided to conduct a mitigation investigation for eight death row convicts before determining their fate. The move, considered rare, sparked widespread discussion the following day. Many welcomed the decision. Later, the High Court commuted the death sentence of some of the accused.
Blot on State
March 1 - Shan A S
100 Malayalis Engaged Abroad as Cyber Scammers
This was the first time the agencies prepared a rough figure of the Keralites who made a life by being on the wrong side of the law and swindling compatriots back home. The readers were made aware of how a minuscule section of the population was bringing a bad name to the rest of the countrymen.
June 9 - M S Vidyanandan
Talent Matters: Special Talent Makes Kerala Proud, But the Government Turns a Blind Eye to Their Victories
TNIE reported on the government's lack of support for the Cerebral Palsy Sports Association of Kerala. Based on TNIE's reports, Kochi-based Buimerc India granted sponsorship to the team. Currently, it sponsors the training of 300 cerebral palsy sports persons under CPSAK.
Exposing Lies
October 2 - Toby Antony
Crime Rate: Malappuram Fourth in Kerala
This front-page story was written in response to the narrative that Malappuram is the crime capital of Kerala. After the report came out, opposition parties approached the government to reveal data about the number of cases registered in the district.
MEC 7 Maze
December 10 - M P Prashanth
Communal Agenda or Fitness Fad? Exercise Routine Stirs Controversy
The story on the CPM’s allegations against the Multi-Exercise Combination 7 (MEC 7), an exercise platform gaining traction in Malabar, was picked up by other media houses after TNIE broke it. As the issue sparked a row, the party withdrew its allegations and maintained that it had no qualms with the exercise routine.
Name Game
June 28 - Anna Jose
Kerala to Rename Health Centres as ‘Arogya Mandirs’
After a dispute broke out between the Union and state governments over the branding of Family Health Centres under the National Health Mission (NHM), the state government finally decided to toe the Central line. TNIE broke the story, which was widely followed by other media houses.
‘Hanging’ by a Thread
September 10 - Lakshmi Athira
Suicide Rate High Among Married Men in Kerala
The story resonated widely, prompting doctors and others to share it across their social media platforms. The comment sections on TNIE’s social media posts about the story were flooded with discussions and perspectives on men’s mental health a subject that is often overlooked.