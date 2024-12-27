TNIE's 2024 year in review: Stories that shaped debate, exposed truths, and sparked change in Kerala

In 2024, TNIE brought out crucial issues in the state, sparking debates on crime, governance, social welfare, and community concerns. As the new year is at the doorstep, we take a look back at the stories that raised eyebrows, made an impact and evoked a sense of pride in us

Help Goes Wrong

February 28 - P Ramdas

T.P. Chandrasekharan Murder: Shafi’s Family Receiving ₹5,000 Monthly from CPM Sympathisers, Says Report

While the CPM leadership remains steadfast in its assertion that the party had no involvement in the murder of RMP leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, a social investigation report concerning Muhammed Shafi K.K., a member of the killer gang, stated that his mother disclosed to authorities that sympathisers of the CPM were providing ₹5,000 monthly financial assistance to their family. This exclusive story caused trouble for the CPM during the hearing of appeals filed by the accused in the murder, challenging their conviction.

Manual Says No, Govt Says Go

October 16 - Sovi Vidyadharan

Kerala Govt Removes NSS Coordinator, to Kick-start Selection as per Manual

TNIE reported that the continuance of the state coordinator of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Higher Secondary wing constituted a violation of the conditions laid down in the NSS manual, which could affect the Union government’s assistance to the scheme. In the wake of this report, the government removed the official, who had been given repeated extensions illegally since 2017, and decided to carry out a regular appointment to the post through a proper selection process.

September 25 - Anu Kuruvilla

Waqf Board’s Unlawful Claim on 600 Families’ Land in Munambam

TNIE was the first to break the story regarding the Munambam issue at a time when none of the media houses dared to. Following the publication of this story, others started to pick it up, and the state government, along with the rest of the political parties, began taking notice.

‘Smart’ Exit

December 5 - Anu Kuruvilla

Dubai Holding-Owned TECOM to Exit 84% Stake in SmartCity Kochi

The story led to the matter being taken up by opposition parties and the government coming out with an explanation on whether TECOM would be compensated or will receive the value of their shares.