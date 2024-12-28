All but news: Ultimate mic drop, hang up!

CEO for a moment

To glean information that otherwise wouldn’t be forthcoming, reporters at times have to blend in with the crowd and pretend to be anything but. Recently, things so turned out that I stumbled onto a new identity while covering an international IT conclave in Kochi that featured biggies like Google, Adobe and Lenovo. Exploring the stalls, I found myself standing next to that of an Indian company, whose representatives had stepped out for lunch. Just then, a group of sharply dressed gentlemen approached me.

I wasn’t to be flustered, was I? I stood my ground, and they promptly started asking me about ‘my’ company’s product. It took me a while to realise they were indeed addressing me. When I finally explained that I was among those supposed to be asking the questions, they burst into laughter. Well, I was a CEO for a few minutes.

Anu Kuruvilla

The curious case of ‘Maaraya’

One fine evening, a junior reporter, in all earnestness, rang up a police station. And on a very serious note, asked, “Is there a CPO (civil police officer) named Maaraya there?” A curt reply came through: “No, there’s no such person working here!”

The reporter’s query was on the directions of a senior checking his copy. There was something fishy in the sentence that read, “The police team (that arrested the accused) also included CPO Maaraya, Sajumon, Nahas...” The senior then asked the young reporter to read the police statement again, carefully. The press note, er… in Malayalam, said: “CPO maaraya Sajumon, Nahas (CPOs Sajumon, Nahas)…” For a moment, they looked at each other. And a hearty laughter rang around the room. Well, the senior still pulls the rookie’s leg over the episode.

Sovi Vidyadharan