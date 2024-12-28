Periya twin-murder case: CBI court finds 14 persons including former CPM MLA Kunhiraman guilty

The Crime Branch probed the case and filed a chargesheet against 14 persons. Later, following the direction of the Kerala High Court, CBI took over the probe. The state government had also challenged the High Court decision to hand over the probe to CBI at the High Court Division Bench and Supreme Court.

The first eight accused persons who were directly involved in the murder were found guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147, (rioting), 201(destruction of evidence), 148 (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 120(b) criminal conspiracy. CPM leaders Kunhiraman, Manikandan, Raghavan and Bhaskaran were found guilty under IPC section 225 (obstructing lawful apprehension of accused).

Renjith T and A Surendran were found guilty of conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and obstructing the accused's lawful apprehension.



Kunhiraman, Manikandan, Raghavan and Bhaskaran requested the court to continue their bail till the sentence against them is announced. CBI strongly objected to their plea.

However, the court allowed them to continue on bail and to be present before the court on January 3.

Later, to decide on the quantum of the sentence, the court heard from each of the persons found guilty. The rest of the convicted persons were shifted to Viyyur Central Jail and Kakkanad District Jail.



Sarathlal's father Satyanarayanan, and Kripresh's father Krishnan were present at the court when the court announced the verdict.

"We cannot be happy as our sons were murdered by CPM leaders and party workers. However, the verdict is a relief for us. We desired that all the accused could have been found guilty in the case. We will request CBI to file an appeal against the acquittal of 10 persons in higher courts. The verdict should be a lesson to CPM which has no mercy in taking the lives of innocent people. We thank the people of Kerala, CBI and judiciary for supporting us," both said.