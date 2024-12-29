A K Antony turns 84, forgoes celebrations amid mourning for Manmohan Singh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress veteran A K Antony turned 84 on Saturday. However, there was no celebrations on account of the passing away of ex PM Manmohan Singh.

A three-term chief minister and former Union Defence minister, who’s known for his integrity and idealism, the veteran politician is one of the widely respected political leaders from the state. Though he has been staying away from active politics for sometime now, even now Antony remains the final word in state Congress politics.

Though no official celebrations were held, party leaders and workers from across the state called up the veterans to convey their birthday wishes.

“He has been getting phone calls throughout the day. In the morning he was busy with Dr Manmohan Singh commemoration meeting at Indira Bhavan,” said sources close to the veteran.