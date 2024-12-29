CM Pinarayi Vijayan vows launch of four major CIAL projects next year

KOCHI: Four major projects being implemented by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), out of back-to-back initiatives worth Rs 1,000 crore, will be launched in the next financial year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.
He was speaking after inaugurating its latest venture Taj Cochin International Airport, a five-star hotel built by CIAL and operated by IHCL (Indian Hotels Company Ltd) Taj Group.
“With the Kochi airport continuing to witness over one crore footfalls in a year, CIAL has to increase the services as well. This led to the CIAL board deciding to make full land utilisation, resulting in the setting up of a 5-star hotel located just 500 metres away from the airport,” the chief minister said.
Kochi is the second airport in India to introduce a hotel under this business model, utilising its land for strategic ventures, he pointed out. The CIAL authorities expect the passenger traffic to grow further to 1.25 crore in the next three years.
Over the past five years, CIAL has launched a number of projects — Arippara Hydro Electric Station, Payyanur Solar Plant, Business Jet Terminal, Import Cargo Terminal and 0484 Aero Lounge, he said.
“CIAL’s forward-thinking projects, including expanding the international terminal, green hydrogen plant, commercial complex, and golf tourism initiatives, reflect its vision for sustainable development. These projects, slated for completion by financial year 2025-26, aim to position Kochi as a gateway to the nation by attracting more airlines, boosting regional connectivity, digitising services, enhancing security systems, and advancing MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) services,” the chief minister said.
Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who presided over the function, said Kerala, which forms just 1.16% of the total area of the country, now has the maximum 5-star hotels (45), and 4-star hotels (222).
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticised the CM for attending an official inauguration ceremony while the nation was mourning former PM Manmohan Singh.
“It is disrespectful and inappropriate for someone like the CM to attend and inaugurate an official event at the Kochi airport while the funeral of Manmohan Singh, who served as Prime Minister of India for 10 years, is being held in New Delhi,” Satheesan told reporters.