Congress MLA Uma Thomas suffers serious injuries after 15-feet fall at JLN Stadium, Kerala

KOCHI: Uma Thomas, the Congress MLA representing Thrikkakara, sustained serious injuries after falling from a 15-feet-high dais at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where he arrived to attend a mega dance programme on Sunday evening.
The freak accident occurred around 6 pm, when Uma Thomas was proceeding towards the dais. The mishap happened before the inauguration of the dance event, which was attended by Kerala culture minister Saji Cherian.
"The MLA was proceeding to sit at one side of the front row. Suddenly she greeted someone from the dias where minister Saji Cherian and all the dignitaries were sitting. As she began to move, only a small area, 1.5 ft, separated the pavilion and the depth at one end. She suddenly lost balance and held the ribbon barricade which gave away," said Martin, an official of Doordarshan who was at the spot.
The condition of the MLA is reportedly stable, but she is in ventilator. "The MLA doesn't need any emergency surgery as of now. She has been ventilated. She has suffered fractures in the ribs. This has led to bleeding in the lungs. The only major procedure that needs to be done is to insert a tube in the chest to drain the blood accumulating. She has also suffered fractures in the nasal bone and in the head," said Dr Mishal Johny, neurosurgeon, Renai Medicity, where she is undergoing treatment.
The hospital authorities said that a CT scan would be required to assess the extent of the injury.
Explaining how the accident happened, a police officer said: "A ribbon was tied at one end to cordon off people from proceeding there. The MLA reached the area and was having a conversation with a group who greeted her. Suddenly, she lost balance and fell down to land on a concrete platform at the ground, nearly 15 feet high. Blood started oozing out of her head and she was rushed to a city hospital in a waiting ambulance."
"MLA was unconscious and profusely bleeding. She was lying motionless there as onlookers rushed to her aid. I was shocked to see her fall from the height. It was right in front of me. Ambulance was already there outside the stadium and she was rushed to the hospital without any delay. A doctor was already there and she accompanied the MLA," Sudheesh, a member of the audience, told TNIE.
A temporary barricade, made by tying a ribbon to a three-leg pole-stand, was erected there to prevent people from walking through the edge. "It could easily come up as it was not fixed to the floor. When she began to move towards the dias to greet the dignitaries, she lost balance and clutched to the ribbon stopper. The three-pole stand gave way and she fell to the concrete portion at the ground. Her head hit the concrete portion and started profusely bleeding," said Martin of Doordarshan.
