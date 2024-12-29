Congress MLA Uma Thomas suffers serious injuries after 15-feet fall at JLN Stadium, Kerala

KOCHI: Uma Thomas, the Congress MLA representing Thrikkakara, sustained serious injuries after falling from a 15-feet-high dais at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where he arrived to attend a mega dance programme on Sunday evening.

The freak accident occurred around 6 pm, when Uma Thomas was proceeding towards the dais. The mishap happened before the inauguration of the dance event, which was attended by Kerala culture minister Saji Cherian.

"The MLA was proceeding to sit at one side of the front row. Suddenly she greeted someone from the dias where minister Saji Cherian and all the dignitaries were sitting. As she began to move, only a small area, 1.5 ft, separated the pavilion and the depth at one end. She suddenly lost balance and held the ribbon barricade which gave away," said Martin, an official of Doordarshan who was at the spot.

The condition of the MLA is reportedly stable, but she is in ventilator. "The MLA doesn't need any emergency surgery as of now. She has been ventilated. She has suffered fractures in the ribs. This has led to bleeding in the lungs. The only major procedure that needs to be done is to insert a tube in the chest to drain the blood accumulating. She has also suffered fractures in the nasal bone and in the head," said Dr Mishal Johny, neurosurgeon, Renai Medicity, where she is undergoing treatment.