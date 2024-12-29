MLA Uma Thomas suffers serious injuries after 20-feet fall at JLN Stadium, Kerala

KOCHI: Uma Thomas, the Congress MLA representing Thrikkakara, sustained serious injuries after falling from a 20-foot-high pavilion at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium while attending a dance programme on Sunday evening.

The shocking incident occurred around 6 pm as the MLA was making her way to the VIP pavilion area.

"A ribbon was tied at one end to cordon off people from proceeding there. The MLA reached the area and was having a conversation with a group who greeted her. Suddenly, she fell off and landed on a concrete platform nearly 20 feet high. Blood started oozing out of her head and she was rushed to a city hospital in a waiting ambulance," said a police official.

Hospital authorities confirmed that she suffered head injuries but stated that a scan would be required to assess the extent of the damage.

"She has been admitted to the ICU and is being provided with all treatment," said a hospital spokesperson.

The incident occurred just before a performance by around 12,000 dancers, led by actress and Bharatanatyam artist Divya Unni, who were set to perform a specially composed song penned by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri at the JLN Stadium.