Proceedings against four erring priests referred to special Church tribunal in Kerala

KOCHI: In a decisive move, Bishop Bosco Puthur, the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam Angamaly Archeparchy, has announced the referral of proceedings against four erring priests, who were removed from their positions last week, to the special tribunal set up at Mount St Thomas.

Administrator of Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica Fr Varghese Manavalan, Tripunithura St Mary’s Forane Church former vicar Fr Joshy Vazheparambil, Palarivattom St Martin De Porres Church former vicar Fr Thomas Valookaran and Mathanagar Velankannimatha Church former vicar Fr Stephan (Benny) Palatti were removed from their positions for indiscipline in the archeparchy on December 22.

The apostolic administrator took action against the erring priests under the 1473rd canon written in the Canon Law.

The apostolic administrator, while removing them as vicars and administrators of the parishes, directed them to move from their places of residences in the parishes and take up residence in the allotted quarters, allowing them to celebrate Holy Mass at the chapels in the places that they have been allotted while restricting them from celebrating mass anywhere else and removing their power to perform the sacrament of reconciliation.

The apostolic administrator referred the proceedings against the four priests after they did not heed to the order, said church sources.

“These actions were initiated by the apostolic administrator after the priests violated the earlier directives issued by Mar Puthur,” said a church source.