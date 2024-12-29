Trader’s suicide outside Cooperative Bank sparks political uproar in Idukki

IDUKKI: The hill town of Kattappana in Kerala’s Idukki district is in turmoil after a 56-year-old man hanged himself outside the CPM-controlled Rural Development Cooperative Society Bank on 20 December. The suicide allegedly occurred after the cooperative society refused to return his fixed deposit investment.

The incident has triggered a political storm, with BJP and Congress workers rallying outside the cooperative society, staging a protest march, and blocking the Thodupuzha-Puliyanmala state highway on the same day. The agitation prompted the Idukki district police chief to form a nine-member special investigation team to probe the matter.

Idukki SP Vishnu Pratheep issued an order appointing the special team, which will work under the direct supervision of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kattappana, to carry out a detailed investigation into the trader’s suicide.

Sabu, a gift and fancy goods shop owner in Kattappana, was found hanging from the staircase handrail in front of the bank at 7.30 am on 20 December. A purported suicide note recovered from the spot stated that he had deposited his lifetime savings, estimated at around Rs14.5 lakh, in the cooperative society.

“To meet the medical treatment expenses of my wife, I approached the bank officials,” Sabu wrote in the note. He named bank secretary Reji Abraham, senior clerk Sujamol Jose, and junior clerk Binoy Thomas, accusing them of denying him access to his deposit. “Besides, they pushed me and used abusive language,” the note said.

Sabu concluded his note by expressing hope that no one else would face a similar situation at the bank.