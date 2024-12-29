Trader’s suicide outside Cooperative Bank sparks political uproar in Idukki

IDUKKI: The hill town of Kattappana in Kerala’s Idukki district is in turmoil after a 56-year-old man hanged himself outside the CPM-controlled Rural Development Cooperative Society Bank on 20 December. The suicide allegedly occurred after the cooperative society refused to return his fixed deposit investment.
The incident has triggered a political storm, with BJP and Congress workers rallying outside the cooperative society, staging a protest march, and blocking the Thodupuzha-Puliyanmala state highway on the same day. The agitation prompted the Idukki district police chief to form a nine-member special investigation team to probe the matter.
Idukki SP Vishnu Pratheep issued an order appointing the special team, which will work under the direct supervision of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kattappana, to carry out a detailed investigation into the trader’s suicide.
Sabu, a gift and fancy goods shop owner in Kattappana, was found hanging from the staircase handrail in front of the bank at 7.30 am on 20 December. A purported suicide note recovered from the spot stated that he had deposited his lifetime savings, estimated at around Rs14.5 lakh, in the cooperative society.
“To meet the medical treatment expenses of my wife, I approached the bank officials,” Sabu wrote in the note. He named bank secretary Reji Abraham, senior clerk Sujamol Jose, and junior clerk Binoy Thomas, accusing them of denying him access to his deposit. “Besides, they pushed me and used abusive language,” the note said.
Sabu concluded his note by expressing hope that no one else would face a similar situation at the bank.
On 24 December, the cooperative society suspended the three individuals named in the note—Reji Abraham, Sujamol Jose, and Binoy Thomas.
Sabu’s wife, Marykutty, revealed that her husband had started depositing money in the bank in 2007. “However, the issues began one and a half years ago when Sabu demanded his deposit back,” she said.
“The bank had to pay us Rs 14.5 lakh deposit money along with interest. However, citing a financial crisis, the bank officials convened a board meeting and promised to pay Rs 5 lakh each month. Later, the amount was reduced to Rs 3 lakh per month, and eventually, the bank stopped paying even the promised Rs 3 lakh,” she said.
Marykutty added that pleading with the bank for money had become a routine task for the couple over the past year and a half. She further alleged that the humiliation Sabu faced from the bank employees on 19 December drove him to take the extreme step.
“Sabu was deeply attached to the family and could not even think of staying away from us. However, on Thursday (19 December), when he approached the bank requesting Rs 2 lakh from his deposit to pay my hospital bill, the bank secretary and employees verbally abused him and even pushed him,” she said.
Marykutty also alleged that former Kattappana CPM area secretary V. R. Saji had threatened Sabu over the phone. She demanded a CBI inquiry into her husband’s death and the immediate release of Sabu’s deposit from the bank.
Sabu’s son discovered his father’s body hanging on the staircase handrail in front of the bank on the morning of 20 December after noticing that his shop had not opened.
The trader’s death has sparked a political blame game, with BJP and Congress workers rallying outside the cooperative bank, staging a protest march, and blocking the Thodupuzha-Puliyanmala state highway. Youth Congress workers also vandalised the bank’s name board.
The party workers detained Sabu’s body, preventing the police from shifting it to the hospital. After a nearly seven-hour protest, the body was moved to the Idukki Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. A hartal was observed in Kattappana from 1 pm to 5 pm under the leadership of Congress and BJP.
Kattappana Merchant Association president Sajan George described Sabu’s suicide as an unfortunate incident and an example of the struggles faced by small-scale traders.
“The traders, despite their savings in such cooperative banks, are denied money when an emergency arises,” he said. Sajan added that the association had demanded action against the bank employees who pushed Sabu to commit suicide and would organise further protest programmes.
Meanwhile, BJP alleged that the Kattappana cooperative bank had been in severe financial distress ever since the CPM took control of it.
“Not only Sabu but several traders have been denied their deposits despite repeated requests,” a BJP worker claimed.
Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan described Sabu as the latest victim of “looting carried out under CPM’s leadership in the cooperative sector.”
“The bank fell into crisis after issuing illegal loans to party leaders, their relatives, and acquaintances. Many other CPM-controlled banks in the state face similar issues,” Satheesan told reporters.
Inaugurating the Congress-led protest march in Kattappana on 23 December, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose said, “After coming to power, the CPM is crucifying ordinary citizens in the society. Sabu had not asked the bank for any favour in the form of loans. He only demanded the return of his hard-earned deposit.”
Dean squarely blamed the CPM for the trader’s suicide and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.
The Idukki SP assured that the special investigation team would conduct a comprehensive inquiry covering all aspects of the case.
“The investigation team is collecting evidence and statements from witnesses. They will also investigate any other complaints related to this incident,” the SP said.
Meanwhile, an audio clip of former CPM area secretary V. R. Saji allegedly threatening Sabu circulated on social media.
In response, the CPM claimed that only a portion of the phone conversation had been selectively circulated. The party announced that an investigation would be conducted to determine whether there had been any lapses in handling the situation.
CPM Idukki district secretary C. V. Varghese reiterated the party’s support for Sabu’s family and called for a thorough investigation.
“The police should investigate the suicide note and take appropriate action. Saji had assured Sabu that the money would be provided. The party will examine any negligence in the matter,” he said.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)