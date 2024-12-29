What I decide more important than with whom I share platform: Justice Chelameshwar

MANANTHAVADY: Judges sharing platform with politicians in itself is not an issue but whether it influences judgement is more important, former Supreme Court judge, Justice Chelameshwar, has said.

Interacting with Rajya Sabha member John Brittas at a session on the third day of the Wayanad Literature Festival on Saturday, Justice Chelameshwar said it is important to understand things from the right perspective.

“A few of my colleagues in the High Court and Supreme Court were doubtful whether they should share a platform with politicians. I never had any objection to it. The reason is if I lose chastity by sharing a platform with politicians, it is no chastity at all. What I decide is more important than with whom I have shared a platform,” Justice Chelameshwar said. He said he never concealed his political affiliations to the Telugu Desam Party and openly mentioned it. Answering a question, Justice Chelameshwar said the controversial press conference he and other judges held was necessary.

“We tried different corrective measures but we failed,” he said, adding that the press conference was the last resort. Though nothing happened, it opened up a debate, he said.

‘We have to move towards world literature’

Addressing another session, writer M Mukundan said that winning three JCB prizes has proved that Malayalam literature is getting national recognition. “Now we have to move towards world literature. The publishing industry has its its own dynamics and it is necessary for the writers to understand it,” he said.

N S Madhavan said that Malayalam literature is not lagging behind in content but there are issues in translation and marketing. “Malayalam has the limitations of an underdeveloped language and underdeveloped country,” he said. K R Meera said Malayalam writing by default is part of world literature.

Addressing another session, Dalit activist Sunny M Kapikkad said the tribal community is not a single entity but as diverse as India itself. “Their language and culture are all different and they should not be valued in only one dimension.”

Kapikkad spoke about how Adivasis were a counter-community, always seen in opposition to the general population.