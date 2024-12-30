Bathery DySP to lead special team formed to probe Wayanad DCC treasurer, son’s death

KALPETTA: A special team headed by Sultan Bathery DySP has been formed to investigate the death of Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) Treasurer N M Vijayan and his son.

The team will consist of seven officers. In addition, Kannur Range DIG Rajpal Meena has directed a detailed investigation into the death, examining all the circumstances related to the money transaction and the suicide and to question those involved based on the evidence.

The special team has been formed in the wake of allegations that the suicide of Vijayan and his son is linked to the Sultan Bathery Urban Co-operative Bank recruitment scam.

Vijayan, 78, and his son Jijesh, 38, were found poisoned inside their house in Manichira last Tuesday. It has been confirmed that Vijayan consumed the poison after poisoning his mentally challenged son. Later, both were admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and died on Friday while undergoing treatment. The reason for the suicide is still uncertain. Vijayan is survived by his second son, who is a bank employee and widower.

Meanwhile, a written complaint by Vijayan to the KPCC leader K Sudhakaran in 2021 has come to light. The letter states that money was received from the candidates for the Sultan Bathery Urban Co-operative Bank recruitment and Rs 10 lakh was handed over to MLA I C Balakrishnan. It says that the money received by the Congress leaders was not returned.