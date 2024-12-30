'Communal remarks made by CPIM now being adopted by BJP at national level': Congress on Rane's 'Pakistan' comment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress on Monday called for the disqualification of Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane after he labelled Kerala a "mini Pakistan" and claimed that "all terrorists vote for Gandhis," referring to the election victories of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Strongly condemning Rane's statement, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to the controversial remarks made by the Maharashtra minister.

Venugopal called for the disqualification of the Maharashtra minister for violating his oath of office with his "divisive remarks".

The Alappuzha MP also stated that the defamatory comments branding the people of Wayanad as "extremists would be challenged both legally and politically."

Speaking at a rally in Purandar tehsil of Pune district on Sunday, Nitesh Rane said, "Kerala is a mini Pakistan. Terrorists (previously) voted for Rahul Gandhi and now for his sister Priyanka Gandhi."

Facing sharp criticism from opposition parties for his comments, the BJP minister on Monday maintained that Kerala is very much a part of India, and he is merely raising issues of religious conversion of Hindus and "love jihad" in the southern state.