Ending tumultuous tenure, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan bids farewell to Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a tumultuous tenure at the Kerala Raj Bhavan that witnessed frequent conflicts with the state government, Arif Mohammed Khan left the state on Sunday to assume the office of the Governor of Bihar.
Citing an official mourning on account of former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s death, the state government did not hold any official farewell programme for Khan. Neither the chief minister nor any of his cabinet colleagues visited the Raj Bhavan to see off the governor.
Khan was given a ceremonial guard of honour before his departure.
Emotional scenes were witnessed as Khan held some of the staff close to him before departing, while a few of the staff members touched his feet as a mark of respect.
Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, State Election Commissioner A Shajahan, ADGP (Law and Order) Manoj Abaraham, Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari and City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar were among those present to see off the governor.
Notably, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues had escorted Khan’s predecessor P Sathasivam to the airport during his departure from the state five years ago. However, only the governor’s security detail and Raj Bhavan staff escorted Khan to the airport.
Meanwhile, Student Federation of India (SFI) activists, who had faced the governor’s wrath many times for their street protests against him, waved farewell to Khan as his motorcade passed Pettah junction en route to the airport. Khan, however, chose to steer clear of any controversies during his departure.
Beginning his brief address in Malayalam, Khan said, “My term has come to an end. But, Kerala has a very special place in my heart. And, my feelings, my association with Kerala is not going to come to an end. It is a lifelong bond now.”
Khan added that he was full of gratitude for all the love, affection and support the people of the state had given him.
When reporters asked about his strained relationship with the LDF government over various issues, including the appointment of vice-chancellors of universities, Khan said that he had only exercised the authority which has been entrusted upon the governor as chancellor by the state assembly.
When asked why no official farewell was accorded to him, Khan said it was not the ideal time as the whole country was mourning the passing away of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. On questions comparing him with his predecessor Sathasivam, Khan said they were different individuals and their style of working was also different.
While Khan would assume office of the Governor of Bihar in the coming days, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, outgoing Governor of Bihar, would take charge as the new Kerala Governor on January 2.
Khan, who was appointed by the BJP-ruled Centre as the Kerala Governor in September 2019, had a bitter feud with the LDF government right from the beginning of his tenure. It was Khan’s interventions in the higher education sector, particularly in university appointments, that turned into major flashpoints between him and the Pinarayi Vijayan government.