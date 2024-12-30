Ending tumultuous tenure, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan bids farewell to Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a tumultuous tenure at the Kerala Raj Bhavan that witnessed frequent conflicts with the state government, Arif Mohammed Khan left the state on Sunday to assume the office of the Governor of Bihar.

Citing an official mourning on account of former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s death, the state government did not hold any official farewell programme for Khan. Neither the chief minister nor any of his cabinet colleagues visited the Raj Bhavan to see off the governor.

Khan was given a ceremonial guard of honour before his departure.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as Khan held some of the staff close to him before departing, while a few of the staff members touched his feet as a mark of respect.

Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, State Election Commissioner A Shajahan, ADGP (Law and Order) Manoj Abaraham, Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari and City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar were among those present to see off the governor.

Notably, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues had escorted Khan’s predecessor P Sathasivam to the airport during his departure from the state five years ago. However, only the governor’s security detail and Raj Bhavan staff escorted Khan to the airport.

Meanwhile, Student Federation of India (SFI) activists, who had faced the governor’s wrath many times for their street protests against him, waved farewell to Khan as his motorcade passed Pettah junction en route to the airport. Khan, however, chose to steer clear of any controversies during his departure.