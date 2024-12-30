Kerala students on front lines of fight to counter antimicrobial resistance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The drugs control department has decided to utilise the service of students to promote the safe use of antibiotics, following the success of its inaugural campaign with National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers.

The department’s efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) were significantly boosted by the participation of over 20,000 volunteers in the Students Programme on Antimicrobial Resistance Kerala (Spark), which concluded on December 28. As part of the five-day residential camp, volunteers visited 100 households each across 343 panchayats spreading awareness about proper antibiotic use and safe disposal.

Health Minister Veena George, who launched the campaign, emphasised that the fight against AMR is one of the department’s key missions. The success of the initiative has prompted the department to expand student involvement in future campaigns.

“Pharmacy college students will be included in the next phase of the campaign,” announced Shaji Varghese, assistant drug controller and state coordinator of One Health and AMR.

“A mass campaign requires significant manpower support, and students play a crucial role in ensuring maximum outreach. A student who understands AMR not only educates her family but also spreads the message among peers,” he added.

The NSS volunteers were trained by drug inspectors and other experts, and the responses from the door-to-door campaign are now being analysed for their effectiveness. Based on the feedback, the department will soon hold a roundtable discussion to formulate future plans.

There are proposals to involve students in a street play on AMR, in the printing and distribution of blue envelopes used for disbursing antibiotics at pharmacies and in the larger campaign called new Programme on Removal of Unused Drugs (nPROUD). This initiative, aimed at addressing the environmental threats posed by unused and expired medications such as antibiotics, tablets, ointments, and inhalers, is expected to be launched in January.