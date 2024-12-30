Kerala’s electoral gender ratio second highest in India

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is now the state with the second-highest electoral gender ratio in India. At 1,43,36,133, women constitute 51.56% of Kerala’s electorate, showed the data set brought out by the Election Commission of India recently.

Among 36 states and UTs in the data set, Puducherry has the highest share of women electors (53.03%).

At 52.09%, Kerala was third in the percentage of votes polled by women over total votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, behind Puducherry (53.2%) and Arunachal Pradesh (52.22%).

Though it recorded 71.86% turnout among women in the LS polls, Kerala was at 17th position in the data set. At the top was Lakshadweep (85.46%). The national average was 65.78%.

Kerala ranked 14th in overall turnout (72.04%). The state’s ‘elector density’ was also second highest in India - the average number of electors per polling station in Kerala in the 2024 election was 1,102.

Delhi topped the list with 1,115 electors per booth. Kerala also has the highest number of NRI electors in male, female and transgender categories.

Of the 89,839 NRI electors in Kerala, males constitute 83,765, females 6,065 and transgenders nine. Of the total 13 transgender NRI electors in India, nine are from Kerala, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Telangana and Karnataka.

Within Kerala, Vadakara LS constituency has the most NRI electors (34,918), followed by Ponnani (9,960).

However, only 2,670 of Kerala’s NRI electors, which includes 271 women, voted in the 2024 LS election. The highest number of NRIs votes were polled in Vadakara (1,572), followed by Kasaragod (572) and Kozhikode (116). Not a single NRI voter turned up in eight LS constituencies, including Wayanad and Ernakulam.